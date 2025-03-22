Assam Police trainee’s death in Umiam: HC slams 3-yr delay, sets May 31 deadline

Shillong, Mar 22: The Meghalaya High Court has directed a probe into the mysterious death of an Assam Police trainee at the Northeastern Police Academy (NEPA) in Umiam, setting a deadline of May 31 for the completion of the investigation.

Expressing concern over the prolonged delay, Chief Justice IP Mukherji remarked, “This court is quite perplexed to hear that after three years, the investigation could not be completed; hence, no charge sheet could be filed.”

The court has also ordered that a charge sheet be submitted to the trial court, which will conduct proceedings in accordance with the law and as swiftly as its schedule allows.

“The trial court will proceed with the trial in accordance with law and as expeditiously as the business of the court permits,” the ruling stated, disposing of a writ petition filed by Birendra Pandit.

The case revolves around the death of a police trainee who allegedly drowned in a swimming pool at NEPA on March 9, 2022. While preliminary reports attributed the cause of death to drowning, the victim’s family has contested this claim.

According to the first information report (FIR) lodged by the family, 29 policemen were present near the victim at the time of the incident, raising doubts about the possibility of an accidental drowning.

Seeking justice, the family approached the court for a thorough investigation to identify the accused, frame charges, and ensure a speedy trial. Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing following the registration of a criminal case.

Notably, a month after the 2022 incident, 578 Assam Police trainee officers, including 178 women Sub-Inspectors, graduated from NEPA after successfully completing the 50th batch of the basic course.