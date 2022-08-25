84 years of service to the nation
Assam-Mizoram officials hold meeting to foster peace at state border

By Staff Correspondent

In a bid to foster peace and brethren spirit between Assam and Mizoram, administrative and police officials of three districts of Barak Valley-Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts met their counterparts of Kolasib and Mamit districts of Mizoram in what was called a routine meeting held at the CRPF camp along the interstate border on Wednesday.

Sharing his thoughts about the meeting with The Assam Tribune, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha said, "the meeting was held as a routine exercise as a part of peace keeping activities along the interstate border. We exchanged greetings. However, we kept our focus on the core issue that while plantation and cultivation activities which has been practiced over the years can be carried on, no construction ( of any sort) should be done in the interstate border areas."

The Deputy Commissioner further informed that steps are being discussed to hold such meetings between the bordering districts of the neighbouring states on a bi-monthly basis to enhance the cohesive ambience.

