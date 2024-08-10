Assam-Mizoram holds border talks, agrees to maintain peace along interstate border

Guwahati, Aug 10: Assam and Mizoram on Friday agreed to continue fostering and maintaining peace along their inter-state border as part of ongoing efforts to resolve their decades-long boundary dispute.

The two north-eastern states held border talks after 20 months, as the last meeting took place in November 2022.



While addressing the media after the meeting, Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora, who led the Assam delegation, said the discussions were positive and conducive.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Atul Bora wrote “A productive and landmark meeting with Mizoram Home Minister Hon'ble Pu K Sapdanga and Minister of Land, Revenue, & Settlement Hon'ble Pu B Lalchhanzova in Aizawl, joined by senior officials from both states. After taking due approval of Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa and Hon'ble Mizoram CM Pu @Lal_Duhoma, we signed a joint statement today. We believe that today's breakthrough decisions will usher in a new chapter of harmony and cooperation, bringing us closer to finding lasting solutions to the long-standing border issues between our states.

It's worth noting that this was the first border talks between Assam and Mizoram since the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, assumed power in December last year.



Both states have maintained the status quo in disputed regions since the beginning of border discussions in August 2021.



Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Sarma had agreed to hold talks in February, but the Lok Sabha elections caused schedule issues, leading to the postponement of the discussions.



The border dispute between Mizoram and Assam involves three Mizoram districts—Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit—which share a 164.6 km boundary with Assam’s Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts.



The origins of the dispute go back to two colonial-era demarcations: the 1875 notification under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) and the 1933 Survey of India map.



Earlier in July 2021, the conflict intensified when police forces from both states exchanged gunfire at the border, leading to the deaths of six Assam policemen and a civilian, with more than 60 others injured.



Since August 2021, several rounds of talks, including three ministerial meetings, have been held. These discussions have led to agreements to maintain peace along the boundary and to resolve the dispute through dialogue.





