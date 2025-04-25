Assam-Mizoram border talks: Seven member team arrives in Guwahati

Aizawl, Apr 25: A high-level team of the Mizoram Government arrived in Guwahati on Thursday to take part in crucial talks aimed at resolving the protracted border dispute with neighbouring Assam, an official stated.

Led by State Home Secretary Vanlalmawia, the seven-member delegation comprises key personnel from the Home Department, along with members of the study group established to analyse the border issue. The meeting, scheduled on Friday, is expected to lay the groundwork for a future round of ministerial talks between the two states.

The delegation includes Additional Secretary Andrew H Vanlaldika, Joint Secretary PC Lalduhthlanga, and Home Department Officer on Special Duty C Lal-fakmawia. They are joined by three members of the state-appointed study group on the Assam border – Joseph K. Lalfakzuala, assistant professor of political science at Government T Romana College and the group's convener; Lalthiam-sanga Sailo, DIG (Armed) and member secretary of the group; and C Vanla-lengkima, a scientist from the Mizoram Remote Sensing Application Centre (MIRSAC).

Sources from the Mizoram Home Department stated that the present discussions are intended to iron out administrative and technical details, with the objective of creating a smooth path for meaningful talks at the ministerial level. "We want all outstanding matters and procedural frameworks to be finalised during the official-level talks to ensure fruitful deliberations during the political negotiations," a senior official said.

This move comes as a follow-up to the fourth and most recent round of ministerial talks held in Aizawl on August 9 last year, where Mizoram's team was led by State Home Minister K Sapdanga and Assam's by Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora.

Despite multiple skirmishes in recent years along the 123-km disputed stretch, it was the violent clash on July 26, 2021 – which left five Assam Police personnel dead – that marked a turning point, prompting both sides to engage more earnestly.

Assam's proactive approach began with Minister Atul Bora's peace delegation to Aizawl in August 2021. Since then, four rounds of official talks have taken place – three in Aizawl and one in Guwahati – while former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also met twice in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the matter at the highest level.

The upcoming talks in Guwahati are being viewed as a pivotal moment in what has long been a complex and sensitive issue between the two states.



By

Zodin Sanga