Assam: Miscreants vandalise ITLF office in Churachandpur

Amidst efforts to restore normalcy, influential Hill based organisation Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) office in Manipur’s Churachandpur was attacked and ransacked by miscreants on Sunday night.



Properties including furniture, PC and important documents were reportedly destroyed in the incident. However, it is not known immediately who might be perpetrators of the incident.

It may be mentioned that ITLF is known for its influence in Kuki dominated districts of Manipur.

The ITLF media cell incharge, in a statement said, “ITLF strongly condemned the vandalisation and destruction of its office by a group of cowardly armed individuals at midnight on March 17, 2024. Additionally, the same alleged armed group attempted to murder ITLF Spokesperson Pu Ginza Vualzong at his D. Phailien residence on the same night and ITLF vehemently denounced this action.”

They further said, “As we battle the Meitei extremists and the Meitei government's ethnic cleansing pogrom against the Kuki-Zo, this act of uncivilized and perhaps fatal violence toward members of one's own community in the center of our town is unacceptable. ITLF will not tolerate this heinous act and won't stop until the alleged offenders come out and settle with ITLF as soon as possible.”











