Assam-Meghalaya to resume border talks on June 2 in Guwahati

Shillong, May 30: Meghalaya and Assam would hold the next round of border talks on June 2 at Guwahati to find an amicable solution to the remaining six areas of difference between the two neighbouring states.

The meeting would be held at the Chief Minister level, Meghalaya chief secretary Donald Philips Wahlang said here on Thursday.

“The next Chief Minister level talks would be held to sort out differences, including issues that we have both for phase I and II,” Wahlang said.

After conclusion of the first phase of the talks, an MoU was signed in March 2022 between the two State governments to put at rest the five-decade-old differences in six areas – Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillangkata and Ratacheera.

As part of the agreement, both states adopted a give-and-take policy under which Meghalaya took control of 18.28 square km and Assam 18.51 km out of the total disputed area of 36.79 square km in these six areas.

However, in some of the areas there are still some lingering problems, which would also be taken up for discussion on June 2, Wahlang said.

For the second phase, the six areas of differences are: Block I and II, Psiar-Khanduli, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur and Deshdoomreah in Ri-Bhoi district and Langpih in West Khasi Hills district.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary said that the three regional establishments for the second phase of the talks were yet to submit their reports to the government. These committees were mandated to have ground-level consultation with stakeholders of these areas.

The committees’ role also involves collecting evidence and records, evaluating historical facts, community sentiments, administrative convenience, geographical contiguity and studying other factors.

Wahlang said that since the second phase includes some complicated areas such as Block I and II and Langpih, the regional committees are taking longer to submit their reports.

“It is a little complicated... so the regional committees need more time and we have granted them the time to submit their reports,” Wahlang said.

Assam and Meghalaya had a long-standing dispute in 12 areas along the 885 km-long inter-state border. The Survey of India is conducting demarcation in the six areas where a settlement has been reached.





