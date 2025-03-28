Assam & Meghalaya committed to resolving border issues & fight drug menace: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Mar 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the state's commitment to working alongside Meghalaya on critical regional issues, including Byrnihat's pollution concerns, pending border disputes, and the fight against drugs.

Speaking to the media after attending the passing-out parade of 70 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) at the North East Police Academy (NEPA) in Meghalaya, he stressed the need for sustained cooperation between the two states.

Addressing environmental concerns in Byrnihat, a town straddling the Assam-Meghalaya border, Sarma highlighted the joint responsibility of both states in curbing pollution.

"Byrnihat belongs to both Assam and Meghalaya, and naturally, we share the responsibility of addressing pollution in the area. I will work with the Meghalaya government to ensure pollution levels come down," he stated.

Sarma also spoke on the ongoing efforts to resolve border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya, stressing that three out of six pending issues can be settled at any time. However, he noted that Meghalaya is keen on resolving all six disputes together, and discussions are ongoing to reach a mutually agreeable solution.

"We are eager to resolve the six pending border disputes. Out of these, three can be settled anytime, but Meghalaya wants all six to be resolved together. The process is sensitive, as it involves people’s sentiments from both states," Sarma explained.

He further added that the Survey of India is conducting the demarcation, and any agreements signed in the presence of the Union Home Minister are binding on both governments.

The Assam CM also underscored the importance of a united effort among all states to combat the growing drug menace.

"Assam is taking a collective approach in the fight against drugs, but this is not just a responsibility of Assam and Meghalaya. All states must work together to eradicate the drug problem," he asserted. Sarma stressed that a joint strategy under the central government’s guidance would be more effective in tackling drug-related challenges.

The passing-out parade at NEPA marked the induction of 62 DSP probationers from Assam Police and 8 DSP probationers from Mizoram Police. Sarma lauded the rigorous professional training they had undergone over the past year and expressed confidence in their ability to serve with honesty and commitment.

"Their induction into the police force will strengthen law enforcement in Assam and Mizoram. I hope they will serve with dedication for the state and the nation," he said.

With Assam and Meghalaya navigating crucial issues like border disputes, environmental concerns, and drug-related crimes, Sarma's remarks underscored the significance of interstate cooperation in ensuring peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.