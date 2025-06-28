Assam-Meghalaya border row: New MoU likely on Aug 15, Meghalaya may gain 5 villages

Shillong, Jun 27: The second phase of the decades-old border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya is inching close to a resolve with a second memorandum of understanding (MoU) likely to be signed between the states on August 15.

Informing about this development, Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that the proposed MoU is “expected to bring five new villages along the disputed block in Ri-Bhoi district under Meghalaya's jurisdiction”.

“This is a significant step forward in resolving the border dispute. The inclusion of these villages is a result of sustained engagement and negotiation with the Assam government,” he said.

The announcement comes amidst skirmishes along the interstate border in West Jaintia Hills district earlier this week in which the villagers of Lapangap razed tree plantations initiated by Assam's Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council allegedly in violation of a status quo order.

Following the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had said that the state government decided to post a police team at the village to maintain peace.

According to Lyngdoh, the two state governments have also made notable progress in border negotiations in other disputed sectors.

"In the Langpih area, a final solution is at arm's length but for a joint inspection to be conducted by the border committees. We are awaiting confirmation from our Assam counterpart headed by (Chandra Mohan) Patowari," he said.

Highlighting that the MDA government is taking concrete action to end the border impasse, Lyngdoh said, "This government is committed to protecting Meghalaya's territorial interests and ensuring that our boundaries are respected."

Assam and Meghalaya have had longstanding disputes in 12 areas along their 884.9-km-long inter-state border.

In March 2022, the two states signed an agreement in New Delhi, in the presence of the Union Home Minister, to resolve issues in six areas during the first phase.

Under the first-phase settlement covering 36.79 sq km of disputed land, Assam received 18.46 sq km, while Meghalaya got 18.33 sq km.

The remaining six areas, where the differences are more complex, are now being addressed in the second phase. Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972.

