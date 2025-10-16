Assam-Meghalaya border row: Curfew clamped in West Jaintia Hills after deadly clash

Shillong, Oct 16: The West Jaintia Hills district administration has clamped total curfew in the disturbed areas along the border with Assam in apprehension of deterioration of the law-and-order situation.

The district administration had clamped night curfew in these areas on October 9 after a violent clash among villagers of both States left one person dead at Lapangap bordering Karbi Anglong district of Assam. The night curfew was imposed from 6 pm to 10 am and had been in effect till Wednesday.

“In view of the ongoing situation in Assam-Meghalaya border areas, there is apprehension of serious deterioration of law and order in the disputed area in Lapangap village, West Jaintia Hills district,” Abhinav Kumar Singh, West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner, said. He promulgated total curfew under Section 163 of the BNSS in the entire Assam-Meghalaya border areas within West Jaintia Hills district.

Movement of people along the entire Assam-Meghalaya border areas within the district has been restricted, along with unauthorised procession, unlawful assembly of five or more persons, carrying or displaying of objects made or adapted to be used as weapons or any instrument which could reasonably be used to injure, intimidate or create public disorder.

The violence at Lapangap had erupted over the issue of harvesting of crops. After the death of one person, tension on both sides has escalated. The harvesting of crops has been stopped, but villagers on the Meghalaya side want to resume their agricultural work.

Meanwhile, a group of NGOs from the Jaintia Hills on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, calling for his intervention in resolving the crisis in the area and allowing the harvesting of crops.

They urged the State Government to deploy adequate security forces with arms and other equipment so that the harvesting of crops could continue. They also questioned the imposition of night curfew in the area, which has restricted movement of local residents at night.

“The people’s livelihood for the entire year depends on this single harvest, and any disruption or destruction caused due to the failure of proper protection would amount to a direct loss of their sustenance and we strongly urge the State Government to bear full responsibility and ensure that affected families are adequately compensated for their loss of crops and livelihood,” the NGOs said.