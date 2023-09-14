85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Assam-Meghalaya border row: CMs hold ‘informal’ meeting in Shillong

By The Assam Tribune
Assam-Meghalaya border row: CMs hold ‘informal’ meeting in Shillong
X

Source: 'X' 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Sep 14: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held an informal meeting on Wednesday at the Meghalaya Secretariat in Shillong, Meghalaya.

According the reports, the main purpose of the meeting was to engage in discussions regarding the border related issues between the two states.

Furthermore, CM Sarma emphasized that the conversations were a part of efforts to increase trust between the two neighbouring states.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam-Meghalaya border row: CMs hold ‘informal’ meeting in Shillong

Guwahati, Sep 14: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held an informal meeting on Wednesday at the Meghalaya Secretariat in Shillong, Meghalaya.

According the reports, the main purpose of the meeting was to engage in discussions regarding the border related issues between the two states.

Furthermore, CM Sarma emphasized that the conversations were a part of efforts to increase trust between the two neighbouring states.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X