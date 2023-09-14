Assam-Meghalaya border row: CMs hold ‘informal’ meeting in Shillong

Guwahati, Sep 14: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held an informal meeting on Wednesday at the Meghalaya Secretariat in Shillong, Meghalaya.

According the reports, the main purpose of the meeting was to engage in discussions regarding the border related issues between the two states.

Furthermore, CM Sarma emphasized that the conversations were a part of efforts to increase trust between the two neighbouring states.