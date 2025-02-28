Assam, Manipur, Tripura among 14 states yet to receive 85% tap water coverage

Guwahati, Feb 28: Assam, Manipur and Tripura in the Northeast are among 14 States and Union Territories, which have provided tap water connections to less than 85 per cent of rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The Centre in partnership with States has been implementing the JJM aiming to provide tap water supply to every rural household by 2024. The project was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019.

The mission, so far, has provided tap water supply in the homes of more than 15.45 crore (79.79 per cent) rural households out of 19.36 crore households.

Of the total 72.25 lakh rural households in Assam, at least 81.32 per cent have been provided with tap water connections.

Similarly, of the total 7.51 lakh rural households in Tripura, 84.95 per cent have been provided with connections and of the 4.52 lakh rural households in Manipur, 79.59 per cent have been provided with tap water connections.

At the start of JJM in August 2019, only 3.23 crore (16.8 per cent) rural households were reported to have tap water connections.

As on February 10, 2025, around 12.22 crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections.

"Out of more than 19.36 crore rural households, more than 15.45 crore (79.79 per cent) are reported to have tap water supply. So far, 11 States and UTs - Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Punjab and Telangana, A&N Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu and Puducherry have reported that they have provided tap water connection to all rural households," the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

According to the ministry, in 2019, at the inception of JJM, more than 50 per cent of the population did not have access to safe drinking water.

"If the JJM gets 100 percent implementation, it will prevent around 1,36,000 under 5 deaths per year. However, this will require that water delivered through JJM is free from microbiological contamination," the ministry stated.