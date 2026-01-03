Assam man held with Rs 33.18 Cr meth haul near India-Myanmar border in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 3: An Assam man was arrested and a large consignment of methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 33.18 crore was seized in a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police near the India–Myanmar border.

The accused, identified as Hasan Ali, a resident of Badarpur district in southern Assam, was apprehended during the operation.

He has been handed over to Mizoram Police and will be booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The operation was carried out on Friday at Kaifang areas in Mizoram’s Saitual district following credible intelligence inputs on narcotics trafficking.

According to a defence spokesperson, troops noticed suspicious movement near the identified location and launched a swift search operation.

The search led to the recovery of 11.062 kg of methamphetamine tablets, a banned psychotropic substance with an estimated international market value of Rs 33.186 crore.

A vehicle used in the trafficking was also seized. The recovered contraband and the vehicle were subsequently handed over to Mizoram Police for further investigation and legal action.

Methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are often referred to as the “crazy drug”.

The substance is banned in India due to its highly addictive nature and severe health consequences.

In a statement, Assam Rifles said the operation underscored its continued commitment to curbing drug trafficking in the border region.

The force added that such coordinated actions were crucial to protecting the youth of Mizoram from the harmful effects of narcotics and ensuring peace and security in the region.

Mizoram shares a 510-km unfenced border with Myanmar and a 318-km border with Bangladesh, making it vulnerable to cross-border smuggling.

Myanmar’s Chin state, which borders several districts of Mizoram, including Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip, is known as a hub for the trafficking of drugs, wildlife and other contraband into India.

IANS