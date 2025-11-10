Assam link helps rescue missing Tripura teen from Nepal; accused held in Kokrajhar

Agartala, Nov 10: In a cross-border rescue, a 17-year-old girl from Sabroom in South Tripura was reunited with her family on Sunday, nearly three weeks after she went missing.

The operation, coordinated between Tripura and Assam Police, spanned several states and ended in Nepal, where the girl was found abandoned by her abductor.

Police said the Class 12 student, a resident of Sadasing Para under Vaishnavpur area, had disappeared on October 19.

Her father lodged a complaint at Sabroom police station, prompting an intensive search. Investigations soon revealed that she had eloped with a man identified as Krishna Thakur, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, whom she had met on social media.

“The accused lured the minor under the pretext of marriage. They travelled through Tripura, Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh before crossing into Nepal. Our technical surveillance confirmed their location in the Dong area of Nepal, where Thakur’s stepmother resides. He abandoned her there to evade arrest,” a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (South Tripura) Mourya Krishna C said that the breakthrough came when investigators traced Thakur’s movements to Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

“We coordinated with Gosaigaon Police, who detained the accused. The process of obtaining transit remand is underway,” the SP informed.

Meanwhile, Tripura Police maintained contact with the girl in Nepal through the accused’s relatives. With the help of Thakur’s stepbrother, she was safely brought back to Uttar Pradesh, and later escorted to Agartala, where she was reunited with her family.

“After 20 days of distress, my daughter was rescued from Nepal and reunited with us. We are deeply grateful to the police,” the girl’s father said, overwhelmed with relief.

Police have registered a case of abduction, and further investigation is on. Officers said the accused will be brought to Tripura for questioning once legal procedures are completed in Assam.