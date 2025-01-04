Assam Hindu body, locals reach consensus on Meghalaya's Mawjymbuin Cave SOPs

Guwahati, Jan 4: After months of contentious debate, the Assam-based group Kutumba Suraksha Parishad (KSP) has agreed to support the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for protecting the natural environment of the Mawjymbuin cave in Meghalaya.

Known for its unique stalagmite formation resembling a Shivalingam, the cave has been at the centre of controversy since August last year.

The agreement was reached following a District Level Committee meeting on Friday, convened by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah.

The meeting, held as per a directive from the High Court of Meghalaya, saw participation from various stakeholders, including KSP President Ranjan Borah and representatives of the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong.

The SOPs, designed to balance tourism and conservation, allow visitors to explore the cave but prohibit activities such as pouring milk, burning incense sticks, offering flowers, or chanting religious slogans inside.

Despite these restrictions, the KSP highlighted that worship inside the cave is not banned. However, the Dorbar Shnong firmly reiterated that the site “would not be turned into a place of worship”.

Speaking to a Shillong-based daily, KSP President Ranjan Borah said, “According to the Dorbar Shnong, the cave is open for everyone. We can offer prayers inside the cave but will not be allowed to burn diyas.”

He also confirmed that a special arrangement would be made during the holy month of Shravan.

The dispute over the cave’s religious significance and its use as a site for worship escalated last year when the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong imposed restrictions on religious activities, sparking protests from certain groups.

The KSP had previously written to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, urging him to ensure access to the cave for pilgrims and tourists while respecting local sentiments.

In its letter, the KSP argued that their involvement in the issue was “constitutional and sincerely justified” and requested Sangma’s intervention to uphold the fundamental rights of all individuals.