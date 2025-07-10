Assam gets lion’s share as Centre clears Rs 458 Cr aid for flood-hit Northeast

Guwahati, July 10: In a major relief for flood and landslide-affected northeastern states, the Centre has approved a financial package of Rs 458 crore for Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The funds form part of a larger Rs 1,066.80 crore allocation for six states — including Kerala and Uttarakhand — reeling under the impact of this year’s intense southwest monsoon.

Assam, among the worst-hit states in the Northeast, has been sanctioned Rs 375.60 crore, followed by Rs 30.40 crore for Meghalaya, Rs 29.20 crore for Manipur, and Rs 22.80 crore for Mizoram.

“Today the central government has approved ₹1066.80 crore for flood- and landslide-affected states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand as part of the Central share under SDRF. More than Rs 8000 crore from SDRF/NDRF funds has been provided to 19 states this year,” wrote Union Home Minister Amit Shah in social media.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Centre’s priority has not only been financial assistance but also comprehensive logistical support.

This includes the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, and Air Force for rescue and relief missions.

These allocations come at a time when large swathes of the region remain submerged or cut off due to landslides and road washouts.

Northeast states have witnessed severe monsoon-triggered calamities this year, with overflowing rivers, breached embankments, and deadly landslides impacting thousands.

In Assam, five districts remain severely affected by floods, with over 29,000 people impacted across 170 villages. As of Wednesday, two people have lost their lives in Golaghat district, one of the worst-hit among the five.

Nationwide, the Centre has disbursed over Rs 8,000 crore this year through the SDRF and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Of this, Rs 6,166 crore was allocated to 14 states under SDRF and Rs 1,988.91 crore to 12 states via NDRF.

An additional Rs 726.20 crore was released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund, while Rs 17.55 crore came from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund.

During the current monsoon, over 100 NDRF teams have been deployed across 21 states and Union Territories — a large number stationed in the Northeast — underscoring the gravity of the situation in the region.

PTI