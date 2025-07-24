Assam evictions: After Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur issue notices over influx fears

Shillong/Imphal, July 24: After Nagaland, two more northeastern states — Meghalaya and Manipur — have issued advisories to their respective Deputy Commissioners, urging heightened vigilance to prevent a possible influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring Assam.

The development comes in the backdrop of Assam's intensified eviction drives targeting alleged encroachments on government and forest lands in several districts.

Hundreds of families have been displaced during the operations, prompting fears of cross-border movement into neighbouring states.

In its directive, the Meghalaya government has explicitly linked the advisory to the ongoing eviction drive in Assam.

The circular, issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Shakil P Ahamed, stated, "In view of the ongoing eviction drive against illegal immigrants undertaken by the Government of Assam and to prevent possible influx of the displaced individuals to the state as a consequence, all deputy commissioners are hereby directed to keep vigilant and take necessary measures to ensure the potential influx is kept in check and law and order is maintained."

While Manipur did not explicitly cite the Assam evictions in its advisory, it also urged district officials to remain alert and monitor any unusual movement across the inter-state boundary.

The memorandum directed that - "If any such movement is detected, it should be immediately reported and biographic and biometric details of such persons be captured mandatorily."

The Manipur government further stated that such individuals must be housed in secured designated locations for shelter and humanitarian support, without allowing them to integrate with the local population.

It also clarified that all such migrants shall be deported after following due procedures.

Earlier on July 21, the Nagaland government had issued a similar advisory citing the need to preserve the state’s demographic balance and maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) has also stepped up surveillance along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

In recent weeks, BSF personnel have apprehended several Bangladeshi nationals found travelling without valid documentation.

The coordinated alerts across northeastern states signal growing regional unease over population movement triggered by Assam’s crackdown on alleged illegal settlements.

With inputs from PTI