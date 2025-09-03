Assam educator showcases Northeast at Int'l Education Summit in Norway

Guwahati, Sept 3: Manobi Deka, Founder of SPARSH Group of Schools, Guwahati, has brought pride to the North East by representing the region at the prestigious International Education Summit in Norway, organized by Mind Mingle from August 26 to August 30.

Dr Shahnaz Ahmed and Javed Ahmed from Springdale School and Kids Kingdom, Jorhat were also part of the summit.

The summit, hosted at the Parliament of Norway, featured 21 eminent educators from across India alongside leading Norwegian schools. The event was addressed by dignitaries including the Vice President of the Parliament and Deputy Speaker Morten Wold, and Member of Parliament Himanshu Gulati. All participating educators, including Deka, were felicitated in the Parliament for their contributions to Indian education.

As part of the programme, the delegation visited Oslo International School and Oslo Voksenopplæring Helsfyr, where they gained insights into Norwegian teaching practices and the innovative Leap Learning pedagogy.

In a gesture of cultural pride, Deka presented the traditional Assamese phulam gamosa to parliamentarians Wold and Gulati, showcasing Assam's rich heritage on the international stage.