Assam CM to visit Manipur on June 10 amid political developments

Imphal, April 4: In a key political development, Assam Chief Minister and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit Manipur on June 10, marking his first visit to the state since the recent outbreak of violence. The visit is expected to play a crucial role in addressing the ongoing tensions and shaping the political landscape of the state.

Ahead of this visit, a delegation of Manipur MLAs met with Sarma, though the specifics of their discussion remain undisclosed. However, MLA Abdul Nasir from Lilong Assembly Constituency shared on social media that the meeting aimed at fostering peace and harmony in the state.

The delegation included prominent lawmakers such as Govindas Konthoujam (Bishnupur), Leishangthem Susindro Meitei (Khurai), Kh. Ibomcha Singh (Lamlai), Th. Shanti Singh (Moirang), Rameshwar Mayanglambam Singh (Kakching), Shyamkumar Thounaojam (Andro), and BJP Manipur General Secretary K. Sarat Kumar.

Sarma’s upcoming visit is anticipated to hold significant political implications as Manipur continues to grapple with socio-political unrest. His leadership within NEDA and the BJP-led Northeast governance framework places him in a key position to mediate discussions between various stakeholders in the region.

With Manipur facing challenges related to ethnic tensions, governance, and law and order, Sarma’s engagement is expected to include high-level discussions with state leaders to assess the ground situation and potentially outline a roadmap for peace and stability.