Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits violence hit Manipur

Imphal, Jun 10:-The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is the Convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), reached the violence hit state of Manipur today morning.

Soon after landing at Imphal international airport, the Assam Chief Minister met with his Manipur counterpart and MLAs at the chief minister's secretariat in Imphal.

Even though the main agenda of the Assam Chief Minister's visit to the state is not known immediately, NEDA convenor met leaders of civil society organizations and BJP leaders at Hotel Classic Grande in Imphal.

Chief Minister Sarma's visit comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah left Manipur after camping for four days from May 29 to June 1 and announcing a number of measures to restore peace and normalcy in the Northeastern state.Later he drove to a minister's official quarter and visited Manipur CM's secretariat again.

This would be Assam Chief Minister Sarma's first visit to Manipur after violence broke out last month and the only Chief Minister from the Northeastern states to visit the border state.

Meanwhile the curfew was relaxed for 13 hours from 5 am on Saturday in Imphal West & Imphal East district wherein state capital-Imphal is located.

During the relaxation of the curfew, people in Imphal came out to buy essential commodities.