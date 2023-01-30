Assam CM downplays Left-Cong seat sharing, says BJP to form government in Tripura

Agartala, Jan 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday downplayed the Left-Cong seat sharing settlement and asserted that BJP would certainly form the next government.





Sarma was accompanying Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in a rally organized for filing of nomination on January 30. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also joined his Tripura counterpart in the rally that covered all the prominent spots of Agartala city to reach the office of RO. Speaking to media persons, Dr Manik Saha said, “Our candidates are filing Nomination papers in all the sixty assembly constituencies. In five seats our junior ally IPFT is fighting while in 55 seats BJP candidates are filing nomination papers.





We always want Tripura to be a peaceful state and I hope BJP will return to power with a massive mandate”. Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the other hand said that the CPIM and Congress alliance has no scope because their seat sharing could be seen as two zeroes coming together. “Does zero plus zero give any results? Congress is zero in the entire country while Left is zero across the world. BJP’s victory is inevitable”, he said. On being asked as to how many seats BJP might win, Sarma said, “The BJP will win five to six seats more from the existing strength in the state assembly”, he said. According to Sarma, the BJP liberated Tripura from the misgovernance of the CPIM. The employees are happy today as they don’t have to pay a donation to a party. “Before 2018, Tripura used to be red in colour.





Today, saffron has taken over all the nooks and corners of the state. Our government’s performance, Dr Saha’s image and PM Modi’s vision for North East will work together to make BJP win the next elections”, Sarma pointed out. He also added that the BJP’s sole motive was to protect the peace and integrity of the state.