Assam closes two rehab centres after deaths of Meghalaya residents, dismisses foul play

Guwahati, Jan 15: The Assam government has dismissed any foul play in the deaths of two individuals from Meghalaya at two rehabilitation centres in the state last year, following an inquiry into the matter.

The investigation, prompted by a request from the Meghalaya government, has concluded that while there were violations at the centres, no evidence of intentional harm has been found.

In the aftermath of the deaths, the Assam government, however, issued closure notices to both rehabilitation centres for violating the provisions and standard operating procedures (SOP) governing de-addiction facilities.

The closures followed an investigation led by Virendra Mittal, Commissioner and Secretary of Assam’s Social Justice and Empowerment Department. The findings revealed significant violations of the SOP, which were outlined in a directive from the department dated July 31, 2024.

The inquiry stems from the deaths of two Meghalaya residents - Rickelson Jyrwa and Meban Syndor, in November 2024 at two unregistered de-addiction centres in Assam.

Rickelson, who was staying at the Alive Again Foundation in Chandrapur, Kamrup (Metro) district, suffered a seizure on November 20 and was declared dead upon arrival at GATE Hospital. His family, who did not suspect foul play, declined a post-mortem, and no FIR was filed.

Similarly, Syndor died on November 19 due to medical complications while receiving treatment at JNSM Polyclinic, Darrang, after staying at the Better Living Wellness Foundation in Mangaldai.

The Assam government has also raised concerns about the involvement of one Arup Jerial Passah, a recovering addict from Meghalaya, who reportedly facilitated the admission of patients from his home state into the centres.

Mittal's report recommended further investigation into Passah’s activities, urging the Meghalaya government to look into his role.

The inquiry also found that no foul play had been identified in the deaths of both individuals, although the violations at the centres contributed to the tragic incidents.

Authorities in both states are continuing to address the issue, with the Assam government urging further scrutiny into the operations of the rehabilitation centres and the involvement of facilitators like Passah.