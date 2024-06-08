Assam businessman shot in Dimapur; Nagaland DY CM orders probe

Nagaland, Jun 8: A businessman from Assam, Abdul Kayum Talukdar, serving as the Gaon Bura (village head) of New Market in Dimapur, Nagaland, was killed by unknown armed assailants on Friday night.

Talukdar, originally from Khatkhuti in Assam, was reportedly shot around 9 to 9:30 PM near the Signal Basti market.



His appointment as a non-indigenous Gaon Bura has been a source of controversy in Nagaland since 2023, when the National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) revealed his non-local origins. The Rising People's Party (RPP) had also called for his removal from the position.



Reacting to the incident, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton expressed his grief and condemnation on X (formerly Twitter), urging a swift and thorough investigation. "This heinous act of violence, which took the life of Mr. Talukdar, is an attack on peace and security in our society," Patton stated.



He called on the authorities to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice and expressed solidarity with the grieving family and community.



Patton, who also oversees Home Affairs, emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security in the region during this difficult time.



The New Market Business Welfare Committee (NMBEC) under Ward 19 condemned the incident and called for a shutterdown in the locality on Saturday.

