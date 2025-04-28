Assam-Arunachal rail link: Murkongselek-Pasighat project hits 45% completion

Itanagar, Apr 28: The Murkongselek-Pasighat new line project, a key initiative of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) aimed at boosting rail connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, has achieved significant progress, recording 45% physical completion as of March 31, 2025, at a cost of approximately Rs 1,252.49 crore.

The ambitious 26.15-km project is poised to transform transportation and economic prospects in the region and is being implemented in two phases.

In Phase I (Murkongselek–Sille, 15.60 km), earthwork is nearing completion, with 13.75 lakh cubic meters completed out of a total 14.16 lakh cubic meters. Significant headway has also been made in the construction of 18 major and 35 minor bridges. Ballast supply and track linking are scheduled to commence shortly, and construction of the Murkongselek station building is progressing rapidly toward completion.

In Phase II (Sille–Pasighat, 10.55 km), earthwork of 3.55 lakh cubic meters has been completed against a target of 6.85 lakh cubic meters. Bridge construction and casting activities are underway, while land acquisition for a crucial road overbridge at the Pasighat Yard is being expedited with support from local authorities.

Despite facing challenges such as extended monsoon conditions and local disruptions, construction activities have sustained momentum. Recently, the general manager of NFR (Construction) inspected the ongoing work and directed officials to maintain the pace of construction and ensure timely completion while adhering to quality standards.

Once completed, the Murkongselek–Pasighat New Line will play a pivotal role in promoting regional economic development, boosting tourism, and strengthening national integration by improving access to remote border areas.

The Indian Railways, through the NFR, remains committed to executing this vital infrastructure project, overcoming both natural and man-made challenges, an NFR spokesperson said on Sunday.



