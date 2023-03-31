Assam-Arunachal make 'substantial progress' on boundary issues

Itanagar, Mar 31: The Northeastern states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have made “substantial progress” to find an amicable solution to the long-standing boundary issues between the two friendly states, as per vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, so as to “deepen our shared value of regional harmony”.

This was shared by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma through separate Twitter messages on late Thursday evening.

Both Khandu and Sarma had the CM-level meeting on Assam-Arunachal border on Thursday at Guwahati in an ambience of camaraderie and cooperation to resolve all outstanding issues.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote: “The CM level meeting on Assam-Arunachal border was held today at Guwahati in an ambience of camaraderie & cooperation to resolve all outstanding issues! As per vision of PM Narendra Modi ji and under guidance of HM Amit Shah ji, we are working towards resolving the vexed issue.”

“Himanta Biswa Sarma ji and my shared commitment is to resolve the long pending border issues between the two friendly states. We are working hard to find an amicable solution. Happy that we have both made substantial progress,” Khandu said.

“The Regional Committees of both the States have tirelessly worked by appreciating the ground realities and recommending the way forward. Discussed all the issues threadbare which required the guidance at this forum and suggested way forward,” he said.

Stating that he held a “productive” meeting with Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, the Assam CM also mentioned, “We have made substantial progress on our boundary issues.”

“Both of our governments are committed to end outstanding legacy matters and deepen our shared value of regional harmony,” Sarma added.

Mention may be made that with the protracted boundary matter pending with the Supreme Court since long, the state governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, headed by CM Khandu and his counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma respectively had on July 15, 2022 signed the “Namsai Declaration” to amicably resolve the border disputes between the two neighbouring states.

Moreover, the two states decided to restrict the numbers of “disputed villages” to 86 instead of the previous 123.

Arunachal Pradesh and Assam share an 804.1-km-long border.