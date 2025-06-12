Assam, Arunachal Governors discuss border harmony, illegal immigration concerns

Itanagar, June 12: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (retd) KT Parnaik met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, on Wednesday. The two constitutional heads engaged in a cordial exchange of views on key regional issues and avenues for collaboration between their respective states, reaffirming their shared commitment to peace, progress, and prosperity across the Northeast, a communique from the Raj Bhavan said.

Governor Parnaik commended the proactive efforts of the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in addressing long-standing inter-state border issues. He noted that the ongoing dialogue has significantly contributed to fostering harmony and goodwill among communities with deep-rooted cultural and social ties.

Drawing upon his experience as a former Corps Commander in Tezpur, the Arunachal Governor also voiced concern over the persistent challenge of illegal immigration. He emphasised the need for sustained vigilance and robust administrative measures to effectively address the issue.

Both the Governors discussed the transformative potential of the Act East Policy and the ‘Rising Northeast’ initiative, describing them as catalysts for economic growth and regional integration. Governor Parnaik highlighted the Northeast’s emerging role as a strategic hub for manufacturing, services, entrepreneurship, and international cooperation.

He also raised the urgent need for sustainable, long-term solutions to the recurring floods and landslides that afflict the region each year, causing loss of lives and widespread economic hardship–particularly among vulnerable communities.

As a gesture of goodwill, Governor Parnaik presented Governor Acharya with a copy of “Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh”, a book showcasing the State’s rich floral diversity and symbolizing Arunachal’s pristine natural heritage, the communique added.





Correspondent