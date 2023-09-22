Asian Games: India slams China for denying accreditation to sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Sep 22: India has lodged strong protests with China over its denial of accreditation for the Hangzhou Asian Games to some of the Indian sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh, and asserted that New Delhi reserves the right to take "suitable measures" to safeguard its interests.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said as a mark of India's protest against China's discriminatory behaviour, Union I&B and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games.

Describing the Chinese action as targeting of the sportspersons in a "pre-meditated" manner, Bagchi said the move violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct as they "explicitly prohibits discrimination" against competitors from member states.