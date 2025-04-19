ASI identifies 4 previously undocumented rock art sites in Mizoram

Aizawl, April 19: In a remarkable discovery that sheds light on Mizoram's ancient cultural legacy, a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has identified four previously undocumented rock art sites spread across Saitual, Champhai, Khawzawl, and Serchhip districts. The discovery was made during a detailed village-to-village survey conducted in February this year.

At Maite village in Saitual district, the ASI team came across a rock cliff engraved with a striking composition - a large central human figure flanked by smaller human forms, animals, gongs, a linear arrangement of mithun heads, and several unidentifiable symbols, offering a captivating tableau of symbolic expression.

At Lianpui village, located in Champhai district, the rock surface bore a rich display of imagery: a prominent human figure, multiple tiers of smaller human figures, depictions of animals and fish, traditional weapons such as spears and daos, hornbills, and geometric shapes resembling rectangular chambers. The diversity of motifs reflects the complexity and depth of the region's prehistoric imagination.

Khawzawl district yielded two separate rock art locations. At Tualte village, researchers found carvings of mithun heads, stylised human figures, deep grooves, and rectangular shapes etched across an expansive rock face.

Meanwhile, at Chhawrtui village, another intricate set of carvings emerged, showcasing human and mithun heads arranged in rows, a peculiar circular design with tendril-like extensions, and a singular fish motif-all carefully inscribed into stone.

The survey team was led by Assistant Superintending Archaeologist Salam Shyam Singh, who confirmed that a comprehensive report on the findings had been submitted to the ASI headquarters for further analysis.

"Typically, a survey precedes any excavation. It was during such a survey that we came across these carvings. Based on stylistic analysis, we estimate these artworks to date between the 16th and 19th centuries, though definitive dating can only be confirmed through scientific techniques like carbon dating," Singh said during an interaction with media persons.

The senior archaeologist pointed out that villagers informed the team the engravings had long been part of their local landscape, passed down in collective memory over generations. He added that the ASI may soon propose formal protection for the newly discovered sites to ensure their preservation.

A few years back, the ASI unearthed five rock art sites at Vangchhia village in Champhai district, situated near the Myanmar border, following extensive excavation.

From depictions of human and animal life to abstract and ceremonial motifs, the newly found rock art contributes another layer to the growing body of knowledge about the region's early inhabitants and their artistic heritage, reinforcing the cultural richness embedded within Mizoram's rugged terrain.

- By Zodin Sanga