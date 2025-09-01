Ashni drones take flight: Army’s high-tech edge debuts in Arunachal at Yudh Kaushal 3.0

Guwahati, Sept 1: The Indian Army’s newly raised drone platoons – christened Ashni – made their debut at a high-altitude military drill conducted in the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

The exercise – named Yudh Kaushal 3.0 – showcased next-generation combat preparedness in the eastern Himalayas which is marked by challenging terrain and weather conditions.

“A major highlight was the operational debut of the newly raised Ashni platoons, who showcased how next-generation technology, seamlessly fused with battle-hardened tactics, which can deliver a decisive edge in contemporary and future conflicts,” a defence spokesman said.

From drone surveillance, target acquisition, precision targeting and air littoral dominance to multi-domain manoeuvres, the newly raised Ashni platoons intend to infuse fierce tactics and procedures with next-generation technology.

The army has been overhauling its structure, to make it a ‘future-ready force’. As part of a rearming strategy for modern warfare, every infantry battalion is being equipped with a dedicated drone platoon, in view of the growing dominance of unmanned systems in warfare.

“This was the first time the drone platoons have been tested. Following the trials, standardization will be done,” an army official said.

The exercise which concluded on August 30, displayed a synergy of advanced technology, operational innovation, and professional excellence by the troops.

One of the distinctive aspects of the exercise was the active integration of the Indian civil defence industry. The collaboration demonstrated how indigenous defence innovation is rapidly translating into battlefield advantage, strengthening national security and enhancing self-reliance.

