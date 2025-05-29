As Bairabi–Sairang line nears completion, Mizoram CM seeks Rajdhani Express

Aizawl, May 28: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for a Rajdhani Express to connect the state to New Delhi after the Bairabi-Sairang line is commissioned.

Lalduhoma, during his meeting with the Railway Minister in New Delhi on Tuesday, reportedly urged him for a direct train between Sairang and Kolkata, and another train between Sairang and Tripura, a statement said.

The 51.38-km-long Bairabi-Sairang line, connecting Mizoram with the rest of the country, is expected to be commissioned in July, according to the North East Frontier Railway, which is constructing it.

Trial runs have already been conducted, and safety inspections are underway at present, officials added.

The line will link Sairang, located about 21 km from Aizawl, with Assam's Silchar town. Sanctioned in 2008-2009, the construction of the line began in 2015, they said.

The Rs 8,200-crore railway line has four stations -- Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang, and passes through 55 major and 87 minor bridges, 47 tunnels, five road overbridges and six underpasses, they added.

The CM also urged Vaishnaw to develop the Sairang railway station as a world-class facility, and ensure amenities such as internet, a reservation centre and a parcel management system, the statement said.

He also urged the minister to give preference to locals during the recruitment of staff at the four newly-built stations.

Vaishnaw assured Lalduhoma that he would take steps to fulfil the requests, the statement said.

Earlier this month, a railway engine pulled into Sairang located on the western fringe of the Mizoram capital for the first time in the state’s history.

NFR authorities stated that the Bairabi-Sairang project is already 95% complete, with a sum of Rs 7,714 crore out of the sanctioned amount of Rs 8,215 crore already being spent.

The line is projected to be fully operational by July this year pending final inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which is scheduled for May or June.

PTI