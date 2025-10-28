Arunachal’s Tirap bans camouflage wear amid militant activity across forest areas

Itanagar, Oct 28: In view of rising militant activities in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, the Tirap district administration has imposed an immediate ban on the use of camouflage or military-pattern clothing by civilians during hunting and fishing in forested areas.

An order issued on Monday by Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran stated that no civilian shall wear camouflage attire or carry arms while engaging in such activities, except authorised security personnel on duty.

“Such action of wearing camouflage clothing in the jungle can lead to mistaken identity by defence forces, especially amid rising militant activities in and around the forested areas of Tirap, Changlang, Longding and Namsai districts,” the order read.

The order further prohibits civilian entry into forest areas for hunting or fishing after sunset.

“Any person found violating the order shall be liable to legal action and penalties as prescribed by law,” the notification warned.

The decision comes amid heightened security concerns following reports of around 20 cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) allegedly crossing into India from their Myanmar base and taking shelter in parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier on October 24, police sources had told told The Assam Tribune that the ULFA(I) group had split into two units, one of which was involved in the October 17 attack on an Army camp in Kakopathar.

A subsequent encounter during their retreat led to the death of a militant identified as Abhikeswar Moran alias Iwan Asom.

Security forces also recovered two backpacks from the encounter site, suggesting that other militants managed to escape.

Sources said that around 10 ULFA(I) cadres are still believed to be hiding in Arunachal Pradesh, prompting authorities to step up vigil along the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border.

Against this backdrop, the restriction on camouflage clothing is interpreted as a preventive measure to avoid confusion during ongoing counter-insurgency operations and to ensure the safety of civilians in sensitive forest zones.

With inputs from PTI