Arunachal's Tawang to host global conference on Sixth Dalai Lama in December

Itanagar, Nov 4: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday announced that Tawang will host the first-ever international conference on the Sixth Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso, in December this year.

Terming it a “historic moment,” Khandu said the event will bring together faith, culture, and scholarship in the birthplace of the revered Tibetan spiritual figure.

“We are going to create history, and be part of it,” Khandu wrote in a post on X, while visiting Tawang.

Highlighting the global significance of Tsangyang Gyatso, the Sixth Dalai Lama — known for his spiritual wisdom and celebrated poetic works — Khandu emphasized the importance of sharing his story with the world.

“The world knows little about His Holiness the Sixth Dalai Lama. It is now our duty to let the world know about his life, his philosophy, and his timeless words,” the chief minister said.

The landmark conference is being organised under the guidance of His Eminence Ven Tengyur Rinpoche and the Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA). Scholars from India and abroad are expected to participate in the event to rediscover and celebrate the enduring legacy of the spiritual luminary born in Tawang.

(photo:@PemaKhanduBJP/X)

Calling it a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu remarked,

“A historic moment for Tawang, where faith, culture, and scholarship unite.”

During his visit, the chief minister also reviewed BJP’s organisational activities in the district. He held discussions with Tawang district BJP president Lhundup Chosang and representatives of the Lumla, Tawang, and Jang mandal units, in the presence of Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu and district in-charge Gumjum Haider.

Khandu said the district unit is “fully geared up” for the upcoming events and engagements.

The international conference in December is expected to highlight Arunachal Pradesh as a centre of Buddhist cultural heritage and academic excellence, marking a new chapter in global recognition for Tawang.

PTI