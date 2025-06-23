Arunachal's Silluk village makes it to CBSE Class 3 textbook; CM lauds community

Itanagar, June 23: A quaint village in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district has been featured in the NCERT’s CBSE Class 3 Environmental Studies (EVS) textbook (Chapter 12), titled “Taking Charge of Waste”.

The chapter highlights Silluk village’s remarkable journey from a waste-ridden village to India’s first government-recognised Zero-Waste Village.

Once nicknamed “Gobar Basti” due to rampant open cattle rearing and waste-littered roads, the village witnessed a transformation in 2019 when local youth Kepang Nong Borang of the Adi tribe launched the Swachh Silluk Abhiyan (SSA).

This grassroots movement restored dignity, hygiene, and sustainability to the village and became a model of community-driven development.

SSA Chairman Borang said, “We began this mission in 2019. Since then, we have received three State Awards and the prestigious 11th Balipara Foundation Award. Silluk is no longer just a clean village — it’s becoming a vibrant tourism destination.”

He appealed for further government support: “With national attention now on Silluk, we urge the authorities to allocate dedicated funds and develop it as a model eco-tourism village.”

Reacting to the recognition, Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the people of Silluk, stating, “Congratulations to Silluk Village in East Siang for making it to the NCERT Class 3 EVS textbook! Featured in the chapter ‘Taking Charge of Waste’, Silluk is now a national model for zero-waste living and grassroots cleanliness…”

He further added that from scattered waste to spotless streets and green lanes, the people of Silluk have shown what true community spirit looks like. “Now, students across India will learn from Silluk’s inspiring journey — a powerful message that change begins at home.” He said.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng also conveyed his hearty felicitations to the people of Silluk on this national recognition.

“This is not just a local success — it’s a proud milestone for all of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said, crediting the villagers’ commitment and the leadership of SSA for the transformation.