Arunachal's Roing set for Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary celebrations on Sept 26

Guwahati, Sept 6: Preparations are in full swing in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, for the grand celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary on September 26.

The event is part of a nationwide commemoration of the legendary musician’s enduring legacy.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, on Saturday, inspected key venues associated with the celebrations, sharing updates on social media.

Mein visited the "Statue of Brotherhood" at Bolung Village, where a floral tribute will be offered to Hazarika, and also reviewed a special dedicated room at the residence of Late Gora Pertin, where the cultural icon had stayed during his visits to the district.

As part of efforts to preserve the singer’s memory, the Deputy Chief Minister also checked the ongoing development work of a museum dedicated to Hazarika.

He further examined various programme venues, including the general ground, cultural event sites, Stone Hills, and accommodation facilities at Dibang Resort, to ensure the smooth conduct of the centenary celebrations.

“The programme venues, including cultural sites and accommodation facilities, were inspected to ensure seamless conduct of the centenary events,” Mein posted on social media.

A preparatory meeting was chaired by Mein with prominent legislators, officials, and cultural leaders to finalise arrangements. Participants included HMLAs Mutchu Mithi (Roing), Puinnyo Apum (Dambuk), Oken Tayeng (Mebo), President of APLS Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, IGP PN Khrimey, Lower Dibang Valley DC Fwwrman Brahma, and SP Ringu Ngupok.

Earlier, announcing the programme on August 29, Mein had highlighted the state’s initiative to honour Dr. Hazarika, who shared deep ties with Arunachal Pradesh, making Roing the primary venue for the centenary celebrations.

The nationwide celebration will also see a major event in Assam on September 13, marked by a special visit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.