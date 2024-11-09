Arunachal’s Namsai reports 830 HIV cases, govt launches mass awareness campaign

Itanagar, Nov 9: Over 830 cases of HIV infection have been reported in Namsai district, with the situation now reaching epidemic proportions, the Circle Officer of the district has revealed.

In response, the government has launched an Integrated Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign aimed at curbing its spread and disseminating vital information to the public.

According to a circular issued by Piyong circle officer Kalen Saroh, the campaign will cover 100 villages in the district, with a focus on educating residents about HIV infection, prevention methods, and management strategies.

The initiative calls for active participation from students, health workers, and community-based organisations, including youth bodies, women organisations, and religious groups.

A dedicated medical team, led by the Piyong Primary Health Centre medical officer and supported by the Circle Officer, will conduct awareness sessions at various locations within the Piyong circle.

The schedule and specific locations for these sessions have been outlined in the circular.

“By spreading awareness and supporting the initiative, the public can play a key role in improving the health and well-being of the district,” Saroh appealed through the circular.

The government has urged educational institutions, health workers, and community representatives to mobilise and encourage widespread participation in the campaign.

Earlier in June, data from Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society had linked rise in the number of intravenous drug users behind this spike and named districts such as Namsai and Papum Pare to be at the heart of this alarming surge.

The Society had also added that sharing of infected needles and syringes among intravenous drug users amounted to 81.71% of 902 new seropositive cases recorded between April 2023 and March 2024.







AT Photo: Circular issued by the Circle Officer of Piyong in Namsai district, informing about the IEC campaign carried out by the government to address the issue



