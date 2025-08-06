Arunachal’s Kabak Yano summits Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro

Itanagar, Aug 6: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (retd) has congratulated mountaineer Kabak Yano for successfully summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa and one of the famed Seven Summits of the world.

The Governor, who had flagged off Yano’s expedition on July 28, expressed pride in her remarkable achievement.

Commending her feat, Parnaik said, “Yano, an accomplished Everest climber, has once again demonstrated the indomitable spirit, courage, and perseverance that define the people of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The Governor further noted that Yano’s success serves as a beacon of inspiration, particularly for the youth of the State, showing that with determination and grit, no summit is beyond reach.

Yano reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro at 10.27 am (African time) on August 4. Standing at an elevation of 5,895 metres (19,340 feet), Kilimanjaro is not only the highest peak in Africa but also the tallest free-standing mountain in the world, famed for its snow-capped summit and dramatic landscapes.

Yano’s achievement adds yet another milestone to her mountaineering career and continues to inspire countless aspiring adventurers across the region.