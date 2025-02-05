Arunachal’s GLOF risk needs study, says expert amid Centre’s new mitigation project

Guwahati, Feb 5: As the Centre greenlights the National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Mitigation Project (NGRMP) to tackle the threat of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), experts highlight the need for extensive research and mapping in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Nabajit Hazarika, Assistant Professor at Cotton University’s Department of Environmental Biology and Wildlife Sciences, underscored the challenges of studying GLOFs in the state’s rugged, inaccessible terrain.

Hazarika, part of a team that recently studied glaciers between 4,500 and 4,800 metres above sea level in northern Arunachal, stressed that despite the region’s high vulnerability, physical verification remains extremely difficult.

“GLOFs are highly relevant to Arunachal Pradesh, but many glaciers are simply inaccessible due to the rough terrain,” he told The Assam Tribune, adding that visible glacial shrinkage is strongly linked to climate change.

Despite increased government efforts to map potential GLOF sites, particularly after Uttarakhand’s devastating 2013 Kedarnath floods, the Eastern Himalayas remain largely uncharted.

“The verification process relies entirely on remote sensing, as physical verification in some areas is nearly impossible,” Hazarika explained.

He noted that high-altitude lakes directly connected to glaciers, particularly pro-glacial lakes with natural barriers, pose the greatest risk. When excessive meltwater builds up, these barriers can rupture, triggering destructive floods downstream.

Under the NGRMP, ₹45 crore has been earmarked for Arunachal Pradesh, with ₹40.50 crore coming from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF). However, Hazarika cautioned that much remains unknown about the potential risk posed by glacial lakes in the region.

“We are currently identifying glacial lakes in Arunachal, but we still don’t know which ones have the potential to trigger GLOFs. A more detailed investigation is essential,” he said.

While the NGRMP aims to enhance early warning systems and disaster preparedness, experts warn that without extensive on-ground research, identifying and mitigating risks in the Eastern Himalayas will remain a significant challenge.

Though remote sensing provides valuable insights, it cannot fully replace field studies in these high-risk areas.

Notably, Hazarika and his team’s study, published in the Journal of Earth System Science, also revealed that between 1988 and 2020, Arunachal Pradesh lost 110 glaciers.