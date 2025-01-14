Arunachal's Dirang issues prohibitory order to protect migratory birds in Sangti valley

Dirang, Jan 14: The Dirang subdivisional administration in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district has issued a prohibitory order to safeguard the seasonal habitats of migratory birds within its jurisdiction. This directive, issued under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, grants the highest degree of protection to these birds, categorizing them under Schedule I, Part III of the Act.

The order, signed by Dirang Additional Deputy Commissioner Hage Tarung and Circle Officer Thutan Wangchu, responds to reports of individuals engaging in picnics near riversides and using airguns, catapults, and firearms to disturb, injure, or kill migratory birds. Such actions are now strictly prohibited, and the public is urged to avoid any behavior that may disturb these birds. "Violators will face legal consequences as per the provisions of the law," the order read.

Sangti Valley, within Dirang subdivision, serves as a wintering ground for the endangered black-necked crane (Grus nigricollis), locally known as Thung Thung Karmu. This species holds cultural significance among the Monpa tribes, being associated with local folklore and the Sixth Dalai Lama's incarnation.

In recent years, the number of black-necked cranes visiting Sangti Valley has declined, with some arriving and departing prematurely. For instance, in November 2024, a black-necked crane arrived in the valley but left shortly after, raising concerns among locals about habitat disturbances.

Additionally, the valley is known for sightings of Mandarin ducks, adding to its ecological significance. The administration's prohibitory order aims to ensure that these migratory species can inhabit their seasonal habitats without human-induced threats, thereby contributing to the conservation of biodiversity in the region.

The public is encouraged to support these conservation efforts by adhering to the prohibitory order and refraining from any activities that may harm or disturb migratory birds in the area.