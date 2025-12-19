Arunachal’s Anini named India’s best emerging adventure destination by ATOAI

Itanagar, Dec 19: Anini, the picturesque headquarters of Dibang Valley district in Arunachal Pradesh, has been conferred the prestigious “Best Emerging Adventure Destination” award at the 17th annual convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), held in Srinagar.

The coveted award was presented by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in recognition of Anini’s growing prominence on India’s adventure tourism landscape and its strong commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism development.

The honour stands as a testament to the collective resolve and sustained efforts of the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, local tourism stakeholders, and the people of Anini. Together, they have nurtured a model of adventure tourism rooted in responsibility, resilience and respect for nature, while offering unique experiences such as trekking, river exploration, wildlife observation and high-altitude adventures.

Officials described the recognition as a significant milestone in the tourism journey of Dibang Valley, one of the country’s most pristine and ecologically rich regions. They said the award also marks a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh Tourism, reinforcing the state’s growing reputation as a hub for adventure and nature-based tourism in the Northeast.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed delight over Anini being conferred the national honour.

Terming it a proud and happy moment for Arunachal Pradesh, CM Khandu said the recognition highlights Anini’s immense natural beauty and vast adventure tourism potential. He congratulated the Department of Tourism, local stakeholders and the people of Anini for their collective efforts in achieving the distinction.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the award reflects Anini’s breathtaking landscapes, rich indigenous culture and enormous scope for adventure tourism.

Receiving the award on behalf of the district, District Tourism Officer Lamwang Aran expressed gratitude to ATOAI and acknowledged the unwavering support of the State government, district administration and local communities.





By

Correspondent