Arunachal’s 2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet records 235 butterfly species

Itanagar, Oct 27: A total of 235 butterfly species, including 35 rare and uncommon species, were recorded during the 2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet, which also marked the 8th Northeast Butterfly Meet (NEBM), held from October 23 to 26 at Wakro Valley and Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary in Lohit district, Arunachal Pradesh.

During the event, participants engaged in butterfly and bird walks, nature trails, awareness talks, interactive games, and creative activities such as stone painting and quizzes.

Field excursions in and around Wakro Valley and Kamlang Tiger Reserve documented rare species like Swinhoe’s Flat (Celaenorrhinus zea), White Dragontail (Lamproptera curius), Green Dragontail (Lamproptera meges), Columbine (Stiboges nymphidia), Nagatree Brown (Lethe naga), Gray Commodore (Bhagadatta austenia austenia), Sergeant Major (Abrota ganga), and Dusky Diadem (Ethope himachala).

Organised by the Kamlang Valley Nature Club in collaboration with the Butterflies of North Eastern India Group and the Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary, the Meet brought together around 85 participants, including 35 butterfly enthusiasts from across India—representing Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal—and one participant from France.

Local students from PM Shri Government Higher Secondary School Wakro, Don Bosco School Wakro, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Wakro also participated with great enthusiasm.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in the presence of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Ngilyang Tam, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dasula Krisikro, SP Anjaw Anurag Dwivedi, Conservator of Forests Milo Tasser, Chief Conservator of Forests Soplan Manyu, and ADC Wakro AJ Lungphi, among others. Senior forest officials and community leaders from the Mishmi Hills also attended.

The event received support from Aaranyak, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), WWF, Durgi Bhumiji Foundation, BAMOS–Nature Conservation Society, Arun Shakti Energy Pvt Ltd, Genesis 4 Production, Wiki Loves Butterfly, Glaw Enterprise, Divinity Jaagran, and News For You.

The closing ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Lohit, Kesang Ngurup Damo, ADC Wakro AJ Longphi, and event organiser Jambey Dondup, alongside senior public leaders. A colourful Mishmi traditional dance added cultural vibrancy to the evening.

The event concluded on a high note with the announcement that the 9th Northeast Butterfly Meet will be hosted next year at the Ultapani Rainforest in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area.

The 2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet successfully blended conservation awareness, youth engagement, and cultural celebration, reinforcing Arunachal Pradesh’s growing reputation as the “Butterfly Capital of the Northeast.”

