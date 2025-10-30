Arunachal–Assam bond strengthens as Nyishi, Mising bodies ink Treaty of Friendship

Itanagar, Oct 30: In a landmark step towards strengthening peace, communal harmony, and mutual development between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, a historic Treaty of Friendship was signed between the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and the Mising Bane Kebang (MBK) on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from various federal and affiliated organisations of both the NES and MBK, marking a significant moment in inter-community relations between the two neighbouring States.

NES president Prof Tana Showren said that the treaty emerged from several rounds of cordial discussions held in the light of recent incidents and long-standing issues that needed resolution. He emphasised that both the Nyishi and Mising communities share ancient ties as descendants of the Abo Tani lineage, and that this agreement symbolizes their shared heritage and mutual aspirations for lasting peace and progress.

“The Nyishi Elite Society and the Mising Bane Kebang, recognising the ancient bonds that have united our people for centuries, have entered into this treaty of friendship to reaffirm our commitment to coexist peacefully and cooperatively,” Prof Showren said.

The 12-point treaty outlines key areas of cooperation, including mutual recognition and respect for each other’s rights, identity, and community ethos; strengthening bilateral relations through people-to-people contact, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect; cultural collaboration to promote shared heritage, traditional practices, and deeper understanding; peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue, mediation, and democratic means rather than unilateral action.

To ensure sustained coordination, both organisations have agreed to form a standing coordination committee to address any issues arising under the treaty.

The treaty comes into force from October 29, 2025, and will remain valid for 15 years, until October 29, 2040, unless either party provides a six-month notice to terminate it thereafter.

Highlighting the historical and social importance of the agreement, Prof Showren said, “This is a proud moment for both the Nyishi and Mising communities – two major tribal groups of the North East. This treaty will deepen trust, cooperation, and friendship between our people and pave the way for lasting peace and development across the Arunachal-Assam border.”









