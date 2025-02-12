APSCW condemns Elvish Yadav’s racist remarks against Chum Darang

Itanagar, Feb 12: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (AP-SCW) has strongly condemned social media influencer Elvish Yadav for making "derogatory and racist" remarks against former Miss Arunachal and Bigg Boss contestant Chum Darang.

In a letter to the National Commission for Women (NCW), APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam criticized Yadav’s comments as an insult not just to Darang but to women across Northeast India.

During a podcast with Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, Yadav mocked Darang and actor Karan Veer Mehra, stating, "Karan Veer must have had Covid; otherwise, who would like Chum? Who has such bad taste? And there is vulgarity in the name Chum. Her name is Chum, and she worked in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’"

Pakam emphasized that such statements create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation for women from the Northeast pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. She urged authorities to take strict action against Yadav, stressing that discriminatory behavior marginalizes individuals from the region and hinders their professional aspirations.

The commission has called for legal measures against Yadav, asserting that such conduct should not be tolerated.



