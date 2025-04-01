Arunachal witnessed 135% increase in GSDP since 2016: CM Khandu

Itanagar, April 1: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu outlined the significant progress of 135 per cent in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) since he assumed office in 2016.

Khandu was speaking at a meeting at Shergaon in West Kameng district on Sunday

The Chief Minister also highlighted that significant progress has been made in the State Budget, per capita income, GST collection, and State-owned resources since in 2016.

Khandu said that Arunachal Pradesh has since witnessed rapid development, owing to the policies of the government related to reformation, performance, and transportation.

“Reformation, performance, and transformation are driving Arunachal Pradesh on a path of accelerated development,” Khandu said, highlighting a 135 per cent increase in GSDP since 2016.

He noted that the State Budget had grown from Rs 12,500 crore in 2016 to over Rs 40,000 crore in 2025.

“If we compare 2016 and 2025, our per capita income has risen by 105 per cent, GST collection by 584 per cent, and State-owned resources, which were just Rs 900 crore in 2016, have surged to over Rs 40,000 crore this year,” an official statement on Monday quoted Khandu as saying.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including his Cabinet, MLAs, panchayat members, the Chief Secretary, and district officials, for the developmental strides achieved over the past 8-9 years.

"We are fortunate to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, who believes that India's progress is linked to the progress of the Northeast," he said.

Urging 'Team Arunachal' to sustain the momentum of progress, Khandu emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh is now at the centre of national discussions.

"The reason is not just our international borders with three countries but also our potential and the pace of development across all sectors," he added.

Highlighting road connectivity as a key driver of progress, Khandu revealed that rural connectivity had expanded by 251 per cent and National Highways by 143 per cent since 2016.

"Our visionary Chief Minister's Comprehensive Road Development Programme has enabled the connection of almost all unconnected ADC, CO headquarters, and villages," he said.

He further said that the Central government had approved the realignment of the OKSRT (Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga) road, reducing the Balemu-Kalaktang distance from 50 km to approximately 19.2 km.

Responding to various memorandums submitted during the event, Khandu stated that the PWD is surveying the Shergaon to Mandala top road and assured its approval soon. He also assured a positive response to proposals for the Shergaon to Doimara road, water projects for Kalaktang and Rupa townships, and a stadium in Shergaon.

On Sunday, Khandu inaugurated 14 projects worth Rs 102 crore and laid the foundation for 21 new projects worth Rs 126 crore in the Kalaktang Assembly constituency, the statement added.

