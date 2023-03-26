Arunachal will lead by example in climate change mitigation: Khandu

Itanagar, March 26: More than 100 delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries and international organisations have arrived in the Land of Dawn-lit Mountains, Arunachal Pradesh to participate in the G20 meeting at the State capital on Saturday. They attended the G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference in Dibrugarh, Assam on Friday.

Upon their arrival at the Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar, the delegates were accorded a warm and traditional welcome by the cultural troupes and senior state government officials. Amidst the mesmerising performances by the local artistes, the delegates were seen immersing themselves in the vibrant culture of the region.

Notably, the delegates are on a two-day visit to Itanagar and on the first day, G20 RIIG delegates witnessed an exhibition on handicrafts and handlooms at the Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall.

Furthermore, they also witnessed the Research Innovation Initiative Gathering Exhibition that showcased the indigenous innovations by innovators from across the State.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the exhibition and in his inaugural address, Khandu stated that the G20 meet in Arunachal Pradesh is not only a geo-political and diplomatic commitment but also a testimony to the spirit of universal brotherhood encompassed by the mantra of ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’.

Khandu further said that for centuries, the people of Arunachal Pradesh are living with nature and environment, and its indigenous tradition and rich composite tribal culture coexisting are its biggest strength.

He also said that while the world has come together to find solution to climate change, Arunachal Pradesh being the carbon negative state of India, has taken up various initiatives to fight the situation by adopting the Pakke Declaration-2047.

The CM further added that by adopting the declaration, the state government has resolved that by 2047, Arunachal will lead by example in the field of climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

Later, the delegates visited Thupten Gatseling Monastery (widely known as Itanagar Gompa) – a popular tourist spot. After enjoying a musical performance at the monastery, they visited JN State Museum where they were briefed about the history and rich culture of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, CM Khandu taking to his Twitter handle wrote: “We're all excited for today's G20 Group meeting. It's a milestone moment for Arunachal Pradesh, which will herald a new dawn in our efforts towards achieving the goal of 'Sarvashresth Bharat' following the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

'One Earth, One Family, One Future' resolve is all set to get a big boost at today's G20 meeting. Esteemed delegates will deliberate upon multiple aspects of research and innovation to make the planet a better and more inclusive place to live. Wish them a pleasant stay!” Khandu tweeted.