Arunachal Pradesh unveils Rs 6519 Cr power sector revamp

Itanagar, Jul 29: In a push to overhaul its power infrastructure, the Arunachal Pradesh government has rolled out a Rs 6,519-crore plan aimed at reducing energy losses, modernising the electricity grid, and ensuring a more reliable and efficient power supply.

Announcing the initiative on Monday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasised the state’s commitment to building a resilient power ecosystem.

“Arunachal Pradesh is powering ahead with a massive transformation of its power sector. Our goal is clear, low losses, high reliability, and zero fiscal stress,” Khandu said in a post on X.

Of the total outlay, Rs 788 crore has been earmarked specifically to tackle aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses that have historically impeded efficient distribution, particularly in remote regions.

As part of the power sector revamp, the state will implement smart metering systems and develop modern power grids. These steps are designed to enhance operational efficiency, enable real-time monitoring, and offer transparent and timely billing for consumers.

“The introduction of smart meters will empower users with better control over their electricity usage and help reduce wastage,” Khandu stated.

To ensure the financial burden of this large-scale transformation does not strain public finances, the government has committed to providing gap funding, covering the difference between capital expenditure and recovery costs.

“This is a transformative step towards a power-secure Arunachal,” the chief minister said, adding that the initiative aligns with the state’s long-term development vision.

The plan also aims to support future demands in industrial growth and rural electrification, positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a forward-looking, energy-secure state.

- PTI