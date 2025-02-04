Arunachal to receive Rs 45 Cr under National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Mitigation Project

Guwahati, Feb 4: The Centre has approved the National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Mitigation Project (NGRMP), aimed at reducing the devastating impact of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

The project will be implemented in four states—Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand—with a total financial outlay of Rs 150 crore.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written reply on Tuesday, told the Lok Sabha that Arunachal Pradesh has been allocated Rs 45 crore under the NGRMP, with the Centre contributing Rs 40.50 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), while the state government will bear the remaining Rs 4.50 crore.





The written reply to Lok Sabha (Photo: X)

To kickstart the initiative, the first installment of Rs 1.83 crore has already been released to the state government on October 17, 2024.

This funding will support early-stage implementation efforts, including early warning systems, monitoring infrastructure, and preventive measures to mitigate the risks associated with GLOFs, he informed.

The primary objectives of the NGRMP include preventing loss of life, minimising economic damage, and protecting critical infrastructure in high-risk regions. It also aims to strengthen early warning systems through last-mile connectivity, ensuring timely alerts and preparedness.

Apart from Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim has been allocated Rs 40 crore, Himachal Pradesh Rs 35 crore, and Uttarakhand Rs 30 crore under the NGRMP.

The Centre will contribute 90% of the funds, while the respective state governments will finance the remaining 10%.

Glacial lake outburst floods pose a severe threat to hilly and Himalayan regions, causing flash floods, landslides, and damage to settlements and infrastructure.

With Arunachal Pradesh being particularly vulnerable to such disasters, the approval of the NGRMP marks a significant move towards long-term disaster resilience and preparedness in the state.