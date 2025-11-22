Arunachal to launch fully digital ILP system; 5,000 violators detected this year

Itanagar, Nov 22: Arunachal Pradesh government is set to implement a comprehensive digital overhaul of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, calling it the "most significant step" in enhancing the monitoring of non-Arunachali movement into the state.

Speaking to press at Koloriang, in Kurung Kumey district on Friday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the digital integration process has been underway for nearly three years and the project has now entered its final stage.

Technology partners have already completed the backend integration, and the new ILP system is expected to go live within the coming months, he informed.

According to Khandu, the upgraded digital platform will provide the state with complete and real-time records of all visitors, migrant workers and existing ILP holders.

"We will finally have the data we have been waiting for. Many people have come in, now we must know who they are, how long they have stayed, and whether their ILPs are valid or expired. Even those with ILPs who are overstaying will now be visible in the system," the chief minister stated.

He added that a detailed note on the reform would be shared once the rollout is completed.

Responding to questions on the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals, Khandu urged the public not to panic over social media claims but assured that verification and enforcement would continue strictly.

He further said intensive ILP checks have already been conducted across districts following directives issued to the Director General of Police (DGP), Home Department, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs).

Citing official data, the Chief Minister said around 5,000 ILP violators were detected between January and November this year, each of whom was pushed back.

"We do not discriminate between Hindu, Muslim or Bangladeshi Muslim. Anyone violating ILP norms is sent back," he firmly stated.

Once the ILP system is fully digitised, monitoring and accountability will become more robust, tightening the state's control over illegal entry and overstaying, he added.

Arunachal Pradesh is protected under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, which mandates that all non-residents, including Indian citizens from outside the state, must obtain an ILP before entering.

The ILP system serves as both a regulatory and protective mechanism, helping safeguard the state's indigenous communities, land rights and cultural identity.

The upcoming digital upgrade, officials said, is expected to modernise enforcement while maintaining the historical safeguards guaranteed under the BEFR Act.

