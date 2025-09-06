Arunachal to host 5-day 'Sun Rise Festival' at India’s easternmost village

Itanagar, Sep 6: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Saturday, announced the launch of a five-day “Sun Rise Festival” at Dong in Anjaw district, the easternmost village of India.

The festival, scheduled from December 29 to January 2, will offer visitors the opportunity to experience the first sunrise of the New Year in “Land of the Rising Sun” Arunachal Pradesh.

“From this year onwards, we will be hosting a five-day Sun Rise Festival at Dong to boost tourism and create new opportunities for adventurers and nature lovers,” Khandu said in a post on social media.

"Landed in Walong, Anjaw district, and will be heading towards Dong, the place where the first sun ray touches Indian soil”, he added.

According to the state Tourism Department, the event will feature local cultural performances, adventure sports, eco-tourism activities, and community-led programmes aimed at showcasing the natural beauty and traditions of Anjaw.

Highlighting the natural and cultural richness of the region, Khandu invited people from across the country to experience the breathtaking landscape of Anjaw.

"Come, witness the first dawn of the New Year in the Land of the Rising Sun!" he expressed.

Dong, located at about 1,240 metres near the tri-junction of India, China, and Myanmar, is the first place in the country to receive the sun’s rays each morning.

Officials said the festival is part of the state government’s efforts to promote connectivity and place Dong on India’s tourism map.

The initiative is seen as a major step towards placing Dong on the country's tourism map and strengthening Arunachal Pradesh's position as a destination for adventure and nature-based tourism, officials added.

PTI