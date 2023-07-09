Arunachal to hold 4-day theatre festival across India

Itanagar, July 9: Arunachal Pradesh, taking theatre as a pilot project, is embarking on an exciting venture to host a four-day theatre festival ‘Arunachal Rang Mahotsav’ in four major cities across the country from July 18 to August 11 next.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein shared this information through their respective social media posts.

“Sharing with immense pride and joy as our State embarks on an exciting new venture: hosting the Arunachal Rang Mahotsava, a four-city theatre festival at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Guwahati,” Khandu tweeted.

“We hold our rich cultural heritage in high regard, its vibrant colors and diverse tapestry. With the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav, the four theatre plays—Arunachal ek Safarnama, as well as the three Anglo Wars—we will breathe life into our untold tales and share them with the rest of the country.

Furthermore, the stories of valor during the Tai-Khamti revolution, Anglo-Abor War, and Nyinu Massacre, in the Amrit Kaal, will resonate deeply with the sentiments of our Nation.



Come & witness the journey of Arunachal Pradesh, from its NEFA days to the thriving State it has become today, Khandu stated in the tweet.



The four theatre plays will depict the State’s journey from NEFA days to present day Arunachal through the popular play ‘Arunachal Ek Safarnama’, and the three Anglo Wars fought by our people against the British colonial rule with the plays namely, ‘the Chowpha Plang – Lu’ of the Tai Khamti, ‘Poju Mimak’ of the Abors (now called Adis) and ‘Ninu 80!’ of the Wancho Warriors showcasing the rich history and resistance against the foreign rule by the tribal people of Arunachal Pradesh which is unknown to rest of the country, the Deputy CM said.

“I am sure that these four plays will enrich the audience everywhere with Arunachal's inspirational journey and the contribution of its people in nation-building,” Mein said.





Sharing with immense pride and joy as our State embarks on an exciting new venture: hosting the Arunachal Rang Mahotsava, a four-city theatre festival at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Guwhati.



We hold our rich cultural heritage in high regard, its vibrant colors and diverse… pic.twitter.com/BB2MhmWdup — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 8, 2023



