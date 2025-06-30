Arunachal to celebrate Bhupen Hazarika's legacy with museum in Roing, bilingual book

Itanagar, June 30: Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up to celebrate the birth centenary of legendary artist Dr Bhupen Hazarika, honouring his artistic legacy and profound connection with the northeastern state. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a high-level coordination meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar on Saturday to discuss the preparations.

As a tribute to the “Bard of the Brahmaputra,” a dedicated museum showcasing his life, works, and enduring legacy in the region will be established in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district. Additionally, a bilingual commemorative book chronicling his life and contributions will be published to mark the occasion.

“The celebration will be a tribute not just to Dr Hazarika’s music but to the timeless values of inclusivity, cultural pride, and harmony across communities he championed,” Mein stated during the meeting.

The meeting saw the attendance of Education and Tourism Minister PD Sona, MLAs Mutchu Mithi, Oken Tayeng, and Puinnyo Apum, along with senior state government officials including Secretary (Planning) RK Sharma and Secretary to CM, Sadhana Deori. Also present were Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society president YD Thongchi and Secretary of the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, Manjula Hazarika, and her team.

The centenary celebrations aim to provide a fitting homage to Dr Hazarika’s timeless artistic and cultural contributions to both the region and the nation.







