Arunachal starts first commercial coal mining at Namchik-Namphuk block on Oct 6

New Delhi, Oct 5: Arunachal Pradesh will begin its first commercial coal mining at the Namchik-Namphuk block on October 6.

The initiative, announced by the Ministry of Coal, aims to optimise resource utilisation, curb wastage, and bolster economic growth while contributing to energy security in the Northeastern region.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, is scheduled to perform the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, after which the mining lease will be officially handed over to the selected operator.

The Namchik-Namphuk block, estimated to hold 1.5 crore tonnes of coal, is projected to generate over Rs 100 crore annually for the state, providing a substantial boost to local revenue and employment opportunities.

Originally allocated in 2003, the coal block remained dormant for years due to procedural and environmental challenges.

Its revival was made possible through an auction process in 2022, opening the sector to private investment and participation.

The Ministry of Coal also noted that additional mineral-rich zones are being developed, with two blocks in Arunachal Pradesh and five in Assam currently up for auction.

These include sources of critical minerals essential for emerging industries.

Authorities emphasised the urgency of operationalising these resource blocks to strengthen local economies, generate employment, and enhance India’s self-reliance in critical minerals and energy resources.

